Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Teresa Giudice hopes her husband, Joe Giudice, can make it to their daughter's graduation, according to multiple outlets.

While at an event with some fellow Real Housewives cast members, Teresa's sole mention of Joe's prison sentence and subsequent deportation during the talk at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut was to ask for prayers that he can make it home to see Gia Giudice graduate.

An attendee at the event told E! News that she did ask this of the audience.

According to People, she said, "Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate."

Teresa has remained mostly silent about her husband since a judge ordered on Oct. 10 that Joe will be deported after his stint in federal prison.