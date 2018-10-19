Karlie Kloss Isn't Alone! See More Stars Who Had Top-Secret Weddings

by Anna Von Oehsen | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 2:06 PM
From royals to reality stars, we've witnessed some celeb weddings (literally) broadcasted for the world to see. But there are others who chose to keep their "I Do's" much more private.
Famous folks like Karlie Klossand Cardi B are among those who have opted for more confidential ceremonies. After dating for more than six years, Kloss and her entrepreneurial husband hosted a gathering of less than 80 people for their intimate ceremony in upstate New York. The supermodel was pictured in a stunning custom Dior gown and captioned her Instagram post "10.18.2018 <3." As for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, she tied the knot with her husband Offset in September 2017, nine months before their marriage was confirmed to the public.
Pulling off a secret wedding can't be easy, especially for people in the limelight as much as these famous personalities, but they have proven it can be done.
Check out the gallery below to see who else has been hush-hush to the public about matrimony.
The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement.
The Oscar-winning actress and her new husband celebrated with friends and family at a secret wedding in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. Swank called the ceremony "timeless" and "a dream come true."
The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in August, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location.
The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July in the Adirondacks.
The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September.
Who saw this one coming? The comedian reportedly married Carly Hallam in 2016.
The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in February 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.
The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in February 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.
The singer and actress announced on Nov. 14 that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii.
The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles.
The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress is pregnant with their first child.
The TV personality said in March 2017 he and his longtime partner had wed in January.
The Fast & Furious star announced in February 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker.
The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February 2017.
Despite their now (relatively) public romance, the two actors were über private about their 2012 wedding. Thanks to a collab with Martha Stewart Weddings, we do know Lively wore a Marchesa dress and that it happened on a plantation in South Carolina.
The actors said "I do" in a secret ceremony back in 2015. Later that year they welcomed their first child together, daughter Arlo.
The pair have allegedly tied the knot in secret twice! Their initial top secret nuptials occurred in 2008, but it is rumored that they also secretly renewed their vows in 2014 while on a European vacation.
After meeting on the set of Black Swan, the duo welcomed son, Aleph, before exchanging vows in 2012.
Despite their very public romance, the supermodel and NFL star tied the knot in a super secret ceremony in 2009.
In 2013 these two had a hush-hush ceremony so secretive that even Olivia Pope would be impressed!
These lovebirds knew they wanted to spend forever together after only a few months of dating! Three weeks after Perego proposed, the two got married in 2013. They also now are parents to two adorable twin boys.
These two finally made it official (well, legally, that is) in December 2014.
After announcing their first pregnancy, everyone was buzzing about the potential for a real life Jackie and Kelso wedding. But the That 70s Show lovebirds kept their 2015 nuptials well under wraps.
This adorable couple officially tied the knot in August of 2015 after much speculation. Their wedding was kept a secret from the majority of the world though, as they held it at their Bel Air home and only invited close friends—telling everyone that they were simply throwing Justin a birthday party. What a way to celebrate!
This duo surprised everyone with their engagement in 2014, and again with a secret wedding on Black Friday 2015.
It's no secret that these two are in love, but the full details of their wedding were a secret for a long time. The duo just recently came out to discuss their wedding, and shared this adorable photo of their nuptials, which were done at the Beverly Hills courthouse back on October 17, 2013.
Congrats to the lovely couples!
