Kendra Wilkinson Is Embracing the Single Life 6 Months After Divorce

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 12:59 PM

Kendra Wilkinson

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson is embracing her newfound status as a single lady.

Just days after signing the last of her divorce papers, Kendra tweeted, "I don't need a man." Although, she added she wouldn't mind waking up to someone who wishes her "good mornings."

And who can blame the star for embracing her new relationship status, especially considering the tough six months she endured after announcing her divorce from husband Hank Baskett in April.

Kendra recently spoke out about the emotional turmoil she felt while splitting from her partner of ten years. She candidly revealed the process was "brutal," but she has no regrets. "I gave it all i got. Truly did," she shared. "Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on."

For now, the focus is on taking care of her kids Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 3. 

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Sources previously told E! News, "Kendra is focused on her kids right now and is not publicly dating. She definitely wants to go out, party and date people. She is 100% ready to move on from Hank and date around." Since then, the star started casually dating businessman Frankie Conti.

And while the mom has started to venture back into the dating world, she is in "no rush to be with anyone serious," according to a second source.

In the words of Kendra: "I will not settle for anything less than great."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

