Kendra Wilkinson Has a New Man: Meet Frankie Conti

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 1:23 PM
Kendra Wilkinson has a new man in her life.
The former Playboy bunny is dating a young marketing manager named Frankie Conti. Kendra met the businessman at a golf charity tournament in July and they "hit it off immediately," a source tells E! News.
So far, the relationship is "very new and casual, but they have been spending time together and going on dates recently."
On one of those dates, the pair met at D'Amores Pizza in Los Angeles, for an event commemorating "Pepperoni Pizza Day." During the rendezvous they also rode Bird scooters.
After filing for divorce in April, the model is in "no rush to be with anyone serious, and is having fun with Frankie."
Luckily, Kendra feels "there is no pressure" with the marketing manager and she likes that "he is a lot of fun."
And the 33-year-old could use a bit of fun in her life considering the emotional turmoil she has gone through in the last few months.
The mother-of-three recently got candid about her post-divorce struggles on Instagram. "Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry," she wrote to her Instagram followers in August. "Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry."
In reference to clips of season one of Kendra she said, "I was the happiest girl in the world sold on the most perfect dream."
As of last month, custody negotiations are the one impediment to finalizing her divorce. A source previously told E! News, "Kendra and Hank's divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation."
Even with her divorce ongoing, it looks like Kendra is living and loving the single life!
