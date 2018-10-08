The Gosselin Twins Turn 18! See What They Look Like Now

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 11:47 AM

Gosselin Kids

Instagram

Happy birthday to Cara Gosselin and Madelyn Gosselin! The twins are celebrating their 18th birthday today!

The duo's parents, Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin, took to Instagram on Monday to send love to their girls on their special day. Kate shared a series of photos from the twins' birthday celebrations, including a photo of their cake, telling her social media followers, "Getting ready.........it's a BIG busy day here! More to come. HAPPY 18th Birthday, Cara and Madelyn! There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both."

"Despite the many turbulent times you've had to deal with so far in life, you have emerged as wise, level headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS!" Kate's birthday message continued. "I can say that I've poured endless love into you and fought tooth and nail for the best for you, but I cannot possibly take credit for the truly wonderful humans (adult humans!) you have become!"

Kate Gosselin's Kids Are All Grown Up as They Head Back to School

"You will thrive in life, I am certain, and I will still be with you every step of the way going forward, continuing to guide you and love you. I love you both so very very much and I wish peace, happiness and the great successes I know are coming your way!" Kate concluded her post, adding that hashtags #Turning18 #Adults #Love #Happy18thBirthdayCara #Happy18thBirthdayMady.

Jon also sent a message to the girls, writing, "Happy 18th Birthday!!! To my twin girls, Mady & Cara!!! Love, Dad."

It was just weeks ago that the Gosselin kids kicked off a new year at school. The Kate Plus 8 star posted a photo of Cara, Mady, AadenJoel, Alexis and Leah with the caption, "This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom."

Meanwhile, Hannah Gosselin celebrated the start of a new school year with Jon, who posted a photo of the 14-year-old preparing for her first day.

"Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you," Jon wrote. "I admire your bravery starting fresh!!! I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off. I'm so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I'm honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings."

