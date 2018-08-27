Kate Gosselin isn't the only proud parent this school year.

Just a few days after the TLC reality star documented her kids first day back, Jon Gosselin decided to share a personal highlight from daughter Hannah Gosselin's return to school.

In an Instagram posted Monday morning, the DJ shared a photo of his 14-year-old before the school bell rang.

"Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!" he shared online. "I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off."

Jon continued, "I'm so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I'm honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings."