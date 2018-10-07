How Lady Gaga's Ex Taylor Kinney Feels About Her Performance in A Star Is Born

Taylor Kinney is singing his praises for his ex-fiancée Lady Gaga.

Gaga's new film A Star Is Born was released on Oct. 5 and has received rave reviews from critics all over and has been generating Oscar buzz since its time on the film festival circuit. People can't stop talking about the movie, Kinney included. "I could only wish her the best," he told E! News on Saturday at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball. "I am really proud."

As to whether or not the Chicago Fire actor will see the film is another story all together. In September, Kinney and his Chicago Fire co-star Miranda Rae Mayo sat down with E! News and had very different reactions to potentially buying tickets to the show. "I don't know man," Kinney said.

Mayo was the complete opposite. "I am! It's gonna be great," she said enthusiastically.

Kinney may not have seen the movie yet, but he told E! News on Saturday that he is aware that reviews and trailers are "all over the place."