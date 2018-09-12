How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 6:34 PM
Bradley Cooperis to thank for helping Lady Gaga find her character for their new movie, A Star Is Born.
Gaga and Cooper opened up to E! News about how they relied on one another while filming Bradley's directorial debut and Gaga's first big screen role. "The thing that I was very aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake, because it was a first for both of us," the Hangover star explains. "We knew that going into it, we were really going to have to rely on each other, because it's scary putting yourself out there to this degree."
While Bradley had experience in this area, with over two decades of acting under his belt, Lady Gaga had very little and took guidance from the director on how to become more vulnerable. "In a lot of ways I feel like Bradley unveiled me. It was his idea to strip away the makeup, to go back to my natural hair and for this to be Ally's character," she shares.
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
The singer was able to do this because the "trust that I had in him every day on set just provided for a remarkable artistic experience." She adds, "I feel honestly completely humbled and grateful to be here sitting next to him."
While this isn't technically The Fame performer's first onscreen role, it is her first time acting in a major motion picture. Her dream to be an actress started as a little girl and came to fruition when she starred as the Countess on American Horror Story: Hotel. She expanded on the transition, saying, "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute, which is derived from the Stanislaski method, and I acted on American Horror Story as the Countess, so I love acting but this was a very different experience and I just completely cherish it with everything in my being."
Moreover, working on the film gave her the opportunity to observe and learn from the actor firsthand. "Just watching him direct, watching him write, watching him write, not just the screenplay, but watching him write music for himself, becoming a musician, seeing him create his character and him guiding me through the process. It was just incredible," she says.
A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5, 2018.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?