Watch Mischa Barton Shade MTV's Reality TV Shows Before Joining The Hills

In reality, everyone can have a change of heart, right?

Yesterday afternoon, news broke that Mischa Barton would be joining The Hills reboot when it premieres on MTV in 2019.

"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," the actress shared on Instagram. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The O.C., it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

As soon as the news broke, fans immediately sounded off on the show's new addition. And yes, they also found a clip of Mischa discussing reality TV.

A clip from ITV2 has resurfaced that shows Mischa being interviewed by Fearne Cotton for a documentary. While driving around Los Angeles, The O.C. star just so happens to discuss the onslaught of reality TV shows appearing.