The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Is Joining The Hills Reboot

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mischa Barton

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The O.C. meets The Hills in MTV's reboot of the hit reality show and it's all because of Mischa Barton

On Wednesday, MTV announced the teen star will be joining Brody JennerWhitney Port and Heidi and Spencer Pratt on the cast of The Hills. The reboot of the reality series is aptly named The Hills: New Beginnings and will feature both old and new faces as they go about their daily lives in the hills of Los Angeles. 

While most of the original cast members are returning, other big names like Lauren Conradand Kristin Cavallari have chosen to let Brody, Whitney and the others take front and center. 

At the moment, Kristin is busy filming the second season of her show Very Cavallari, but is excited to see the rest of her friends embark on this exciting new journey. She recently told E! News, "Heidi and I have joked about swapping an episode for an episode. I'll have to bring it up with E! and MTV. But yeah, I'm really excited for them. I can't wait to see it."

Photos

The Hills Then and Now: What the Stars Look Like 10 Years Later

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Likewise, LC has her hands full with her own work and family, so she has chosen to sit this one out. "Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source previously explained to E! News. 

Meanwhile, filming is already underway for the highly-anticipated docuseries. So far mum's the word on what drama will be addressed on the show, but one thing that is for sure is there will be plenty of babies.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt already have baby Gunnar ready for his close-up, while Whitney still feels a bit shy about having her son, Sonny, in front of the cameras. In Sept. she told E! News, "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life," but she added, "I don't want him to be plastered all over the TV."

The series is slated to premiere in 2019. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mischa Barton , The Hills , The O.C. , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With So Much Sweetness

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Daughter With Danny Fujikawa

Britney Spears Shows Off Salsa Dance Moves

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat's Dinner Date

Lilo & Stitch

Disney's Lilo & Stitch Is Getting a Live-Action Remake

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.