Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Imagine a Sex and the City Sequel Without Kim Cattrall

Warner Bros.
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 10:35 AM
What feud? Sarah Jessica Parker says she can't "imagine" doing another Sex and the City movie without Kim Cattrall.
Last year, Cattrall spoke out about not wanting to return for a sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures had planned to make Sex and the City 3 but reportedly canceled it after it emerged that the actress, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and in the two movies, would not be participating. Fans, Parker and fellow co-star Kristin Davis all expressed disappointment over the sequel's cancellation, which reignited rumors of bad blood between the former star and Cattrall.
On Tuesday, a fan told Parker on Instagram, "You are still my hero. Please replace or write her out Kim / Samantha if she is not interested and bring back sex and the city movie #3. The fans need this." The actress replied, "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."
Following the disappointment fans and Cattrall's co-stars had expressed about her not wanting to film more Sex and the City projects, Cattrall later said in an interview that Parker "could have been nicer" when asked about the demise of the plans for a third film. Cattrall also said she and her Sex and the City co-stars have "never been friends," and were just colleagues.
She later had harsher words for Parker, who called her comments hurtful but clarified, "There is no catfight."
In 2009, there were rumors of fiction between Cattrall and the other cast members and reports that plans to make the first Sex and the City movie initially stalled due to the latter star's salary requirements.
"I don't think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim," Parker told ELLE magazine at the time. "I adore her. I wouldn't have done the movie without her. Didn't and wouldn't."
