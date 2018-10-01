Priyanka Chopra Loves Seeing Her "Bae" Nick Jonas in Uniform

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Instagram

Who needs cheerleaders when you have Priyanka Chopra on the sidelines?

As Nick Jonas enjoyed another trip to Mumbai with his fiancée, the "Jealous" singer decided to play some sports with a few new and old friends.

Lucky for him, Priyanka was more than happy to support from the sidelines.

In a new Instagram post, the Quantico star shared several photos of her man "playing for humanity." Maybe she loves his bloody knee after a physical game of soccer. Maybe it's the outfit that includes a makeshift headband, yellow sneakers and Nike tank-top. Whatever the case may be, Priyanka was a big fan.

"Bae in Bombae!!" she wrote on Instagram when sharing several memories. "#friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas." And yes, Nick "liked" the pics after they were posted.

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Even though Nick had some fun on the field, the former Jonas Brothers member also fit in some time to work. Over the weekend, the man behind huge hits including "Chains" and "Right Now" returned to the music studio with a special guest.

"Yesterday in the studio with @ollyyears and what a talent he is!" he teased on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Nick and Priyanka have traveled to India together since their engagement. Back in August, the pair paid it forward by visiting an orphanage together.

They also confirmed their engagement after celebrating their new relationship with family in India.

"Nick is calm and mature. He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him," Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra shared with After Hrs via DNA India. "He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!"

She added, "I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Manifest

Josh Dallas Loves His Manifest Cast, But Boy Does He Miss Working with Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Controversial Political Comments

Bradley Cooper, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Bradley Cooper Says He Once Lost a Role Because He Wasn't ''F--kable''

ESC: Clare V

Katie Holmes Was the First Celebrity to Rock This Designer's Colorful Bags

Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's Note to Princess Diaries Co-Star Julie Andrews Will Give You All the Feels

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

Kanye West Stirs Controversy on TMZ Live: Here's What We Learned

Scheana Marie, Adam Spott

How Scheana Marie and Adam Spott Keep Fans Guessing About Their Relationship Status

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.