Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth Unite Days After Their Exes' Romance Is Revealed

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 10:55 AM

Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth appeared unfazed by any romance drama as they reunited in Spain on Thursday.

The co-stars were spotted at the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival, where they attended a photo call for their new movie High Life, which they filmed together last summer. These new photos of the duo together come just two days after it was announced that Goth and Shia LaBeouf are getting a divorce.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce," a rep for the Even Stevens alum told E! News on Tuesday. "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

Goth and LaBeouf, who met on the set of Nymphomaniac, eloped in Las Vegas eloped in Las Vegas in Oct. 2016. 

Shia LaBeouf Steps Out With FKA twigs After Announcing Mia Goth Split

Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth

BACKGRID

News of their divorce comes amid rumors that 32-year-old LaBeouf is dating 30-year-old British singer FKA twigs, who also happens to be Pattinson's ex. FKA twigs (née Tahliah Barnett) started dating in 2014, but called it quits in 2017 after three years together.

A source told E! News at the time, "Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it."

LaBeouf and FKA twigs, who met on the set of Honey Boy earlier this year, were photographed outside of her home in Hackney, London this week. The duo has not commented on the romance speculation.

As for Pattinson, the 32-year-old Twilight alum sparked romance rumors over the summer after he was spotted packing on the PDA with British model Suki Waterhouse.

After the photos surfaced, a source told E! News that the duo is "casually dating," adding, "they are definitely into each other."

