Taraji P. Henson Wants to "Eradicate" the Stigma Against Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson wants to help "eradicate" the stigma against mental health.

Speaking at the Boutique of Hope celebrating the launch of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Henson told E! News why it's important to be open about this topic in particular. The foundation was established by the Empire star and named after her father who suffered from PTSD after the Vietnam War. She explained that her father "wasn't afraid to live in his truth" and spoke openly about his issues after the war.

"There's nothing to be ashamed of," she told E! News. "Are you ashamed of a broken ankle? Are you ashamed of having to get a root canal?"

The What Men Want actress explained that the African American community must work especially hard to be more open about discussing mental health. "Passed down through the generations, you have to be strong. It's weak if you speak upon a mental illness, or it's demonized. That's not healthy."

Plus, it's possible to get triggered just by powering on the TV. She continued, "If you turn on the news, anybody that's human—it doesn't matter if you're black, white, Asian, whatever—that's PTSD instantly."