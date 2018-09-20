Suge Knight Strikes Plea Deal In 2015 Fatal Hit and Run

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 6:47 PM

Suge Knight

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

Suge Knight struck a plea deal for fatally running over and killing a man in 2015.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the music producer entered a plea for manslaughter by use of a deadly weapon, which was his truck.

Per his agreement, the star is expected to serve 28 years in state prison at the Department 101 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center starting on Oct. 4.

In January 2015, the music mogul was initially charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of hit-and-run with an allegation that he committed a serious and violent felony while out on bail in another pending case. 

At the time of the incident, the producer turned himself into the authorities, but was denied bail due to his criminal past. 

The incident, which Knight's attorney has referred to as a "tragic accident," occurred on the set of a commercial shoot with The GameIce Cube and Dr. Dre.

Read

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

Suge Knight, Dr. Dre

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It is reported that the Death Row Records founder was trying to leave after an altercation with a crew member, during which he ran over Terry Carter and Cle "Bone" Sloan. Carter succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later that day, while Sloan sustained minor injuries.

Knight and his attorney have attempted to throw out the case, however, the District Attorney argued there was sufficient evidence to move forward the case. The case moved forward even after Sloan said he wasn't a "snitch" and didn't remember most of the events that occurred on the day of the hit-and-run.

Dr. Dre was later dragged into the story when Carter's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, claiming the rappers were responsible for the person's death because they allowed Knight on the premises, despite knowing his criminal past. The case was later thrown out by a California appeals court. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

