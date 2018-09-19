Khloe Kardashian Blocks Racist Trolls in Defense of Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has had to deal with racist and other hateful online remarks about her daughter True Thompson since the day she first shared a photo of her and it appears the reality star has had enough.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old posted a new pic of her and the child and disabled the comments. She did not specify a reason. She later posted photos of herself and left the comments option turned on.

Last week, her sister Kim Kardashianshared a pic of True sitting with her cousins—her and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. The babies are a few months older than True and while their fathers are also black, they are lighter-skinned than she is. Many users couldn't help but comment about this.

Khloe and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True, the reality star's first child, in April and began sharing images of her weeks later. In May, one user commented on one of Khloe's videos of True, "Her daughter is black which proves O.J. Simpson is Khloe's dad," citing a longtime conspiracy theory that Khloe has laughed off.

"I mean... her dad is black silly," the reality star replied. "That's why she is black babe."