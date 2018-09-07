Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Get into Fight During Fashion Week

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
by Lily Harrison | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 9:57 PM
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The New York Fashion Week fight heard ‘round the town happened tonight when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in a heated altercation during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party.
In videos captured by both E! News and fellow guests, the two rappers were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.
An insider tells us that Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn't move and continued on with her night.
Footage appeared on social media showing Offset's leading lady throwing a red high heel at the rapper.
And while no police reports have been filed as of yet, Cardi was seen escorted out of the private event with her team in tow.
Also visible on the new mother was a large bruise above her left eye.
Shortly after the fight, Cardi took to Instagram to vent her frustrations over the "Bed" rapper.
"I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
She continued, "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Cardi concluded by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"
Nicki has yet to publicly comment about what went down tonight at the NYFW party, but it's only a matter of time before she tells her side of things (cue the next installment of Queen Radio).
She did, however, take to social media after the argument—but not to talk about the Invasion of Privacy star. Nope, instead, Minaj showcased her leopard print ensemble in a series of Instagram pics that focused on what the night was really supposed to be about: fashion.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?