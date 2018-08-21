Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 1:27 PM
Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her statements about Travis Scott and Spotify.
After slamming the rapper and his family on Sunday, Minaj went on her Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show to once again criticize the Astroworld artist for what she believes to be "unfair" promotional tactics. The artist claims, "When [Scott] realized that Queen was about to [be] the No. 1 album in America, he and his label decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass… He had her post and say, ‘Hey, me and Stormi can't wait to see y'all.' How are you selling something that does not have anything to do with your album but it is being counted on Billboard as album sales?"
She continued on her tirade, calling Scott the "Ho N---a of the Week" and accusing him of "selling f--king sweaters and telling y'all he sold half a million f--king albums, 'cause he didn't."
Nicki criticized Travis' decisions, saying, "You stupid f--k! You're a f--king man! You got your homeboy talking for you, your girlfriend posting tour passes saying you sold albums—stop it! Knock it the f--k off!"
Then, in a rather controversial move, the Queen performer likened herself to none other than Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks.
She claims that like the historic figures, she is a champion for the people. "You motherf--kers is getting streaming because somebody took that bullet, because somebody was brave enough. Somebody had a big f--king d--k enough, somebody had balls enough, to say, ‘We are tired of having you steal our music and we're not getting credited!'"
"Harriet Tubman had to shake s--t up; Rosa Parks had to shake s--t up. Rosa Parks probably had the worst day of her life when she said, ‘no, enough is enough,'" the 35-year-old continued.
Nicki went on to say she is more than aware that "y'all might laugh and say, ‘she's comparing herself to Harriet Tubman,'" but she couldn't care less. "Man, f--k you—I am going to compare myself to strong, black queens."
Despite the heated words, Minaj says it's all in good humor. "Please understand this is entertainment," she said, telling people not to get "any of your panties in a bunch."
She especially emphasized that her and Ariana Grande "are so close," despite rumors that she delayed the release of her album so she could compete with Grande's Sweetener. Contrary to the speculation she and the singer are good friends, "because we are so similar in so many ways, we are genuine people, we will cuss you out in a minute, we are loyal, we are real, we don't switch up when times are bad."
Minaj's show will be back next week and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us.
