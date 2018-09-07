Lil Xan Cozies Up to Instagram Model, But Insists She's Not His Girlfriend

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lil Xan, Instagram

Instagram

"And the Heartbreak Soldier must live on!"

Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, is moving on after his very public breakup from singer Noah Cyrus. The rapper took to Instagram with the help of a friend on Friday morning, to let the Xanarchy know everything will be okay. However, before people could jump to conclusions, he said, "this isn't my new gf before everyone freaks out."

His post to Instagram followed a night of celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends and fans. The rapper wore a black and white ensemble for the celebration, which could be seen in the photo captioned: "Most hated Birthday boy."

Lil Xan's photo opp with the Instagram model comes days after he and Cyrus split in a heated exchange that took place over social media. The saga began on Monday after the rapper alleged his girlfriend was cheating on him, thus igniting an emotional back and forth. 

Read

Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

Noah denied cheating and expressed confusion over the escalating situation. "We could have done this in person or over the phone. I don't understand why you keep doing this and what changed so drastically in 24 hours," she wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Diego, however, continued his attack on Cyrus and her family. He said, "I'm not going to be the f--king victim when I came into the rap game for positivity…They're always going to believe the f--king girl and of course they're going to believe the Cyrus family… what I'm saying is the truth, believe what you want."

The pair only began dating in the beginning of August and recently walked the red carpet together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, however, they couldn't make things work. Noah lamented their split in a lengthy post to her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you've succeeded." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lil Xan , , Breakups , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pine, Toronto Film Festival 2018

Chris Pine, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Kick Off the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26: Remembering the Rapper's Life in Pictures

Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Descendants 3

Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Tribute to Late Designer's "Sparkle"

ESC: Cardi B

Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.