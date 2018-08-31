John Krasinski's Transformation From The Office's Adorkable Jim to Action Star Has Been a Long Time Coming

Get ready for a new kind of superhero.

John Krasinski has come a long way from his adorably goofy and somewhat dorky days as The Office's Jim Halpert, the role that made him one of TV's most beloved boyfriends. Now, five years after the iconic NBC sitcom ended its run (yet is still just as popular as ever), the Dunder Mufflin sales rep with a penchant for reaction shots is now one of the most versatile power players in Hollywood. And his latest role is his biggest and riskiest one yet.

Krasinski's Jack Ryan premieres today on Amazon, and finds the actor playing the titular role in the action drama based on Tom Clancy's popular CIA books. The 13-episode season cost $8 million per episode to make—one of the highest budgets for a TV series ever—and Amazon has already ordered a second season following the surprise success of A Quiet Place, Krasinski's directorial debut which he also co-wrote and starred in alongside his wife, Emily Blunt

So yes, the stakes are high and resting solely on the star and executive producer's broad shoulders. But Krasinski has been preparing for this for a long time.