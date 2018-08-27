Chrissy Teigen Has a Powerful Mother-Daughter Moment Seeing Crazy Rich Asians

Chrissy Teigenhad an unforgettable experience and it involved her daughter, Luna, and the blockbuster hit, Crazy Rich Asians.

It's been less than two weeks since John Chu's rom-com premiered in theaters and simultaneously took the box office by storm in the number one spot. With a sequel already in development, the film's impact has been undeniable, especially as the first modern story distributed by a major Hollywood studio with an all-Asian cast and Asian-American lead in 25 years.

The significance was certainly not lost on Teigen, who saw the film with her famous husband, John Legend, and their 2-year-old firstborn over the weekend. Teigen then shared her feelings about the film by penning a lengthy letter to fans about what the movie meant to her as an Asian American, mother and person.

"What can I really say about this movie that hasn't been said by absolutely everyone who has seen it. I've been excited to see this since production was announced but I could have never imagined how wonderful it would be. I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me...but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven't had at the end of any other movies," Teigen wrote.