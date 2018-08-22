Crazy Rich Asians Sequel in Development Amid Box Office Success

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

A Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the works!

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is already developing the sequel, with writing on the second film set to "begin soon" with screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. This news follows the massive success of the first film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, at the box office this past weekend.

In its first five days, Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, reportedly brought in $34 million, earning the top spot at the box office. China Rich Girlfriend is the second book in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, followed by Rich People Problems: A Novel.

Read

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

Earlier this month, the cast of the movie sat down with E! News to talk about the importance of the film and the significance of having an all-Asian cast.

"It means the world," Chan told us. "I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it's for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they've been otherized. Really it's a celebration."

See what else the cast shared with us in the video above!

Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Constance Wu , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt, The Hills

Why Lauren Conrad Is Happy to Leave The Hills Behind—for Good

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Engagement, Party

Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Engagement Party

Gretchen Wilson, 2016 CMA Awards

Country Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Disturbance at Connecticut Airport

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Actress in the Top 32

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: Ramona Singer Can't Take Bethenny Frankel's "Lies"

This Is Us Annie Leibovitz Shoot

This Is Us Did a Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz and the Behind-the-Scenes Pics Are Stunning

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.