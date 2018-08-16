EXCLUSIVE!

Troian Bellisario Spotted for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018

Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario is bumpin' along! 

Weeks after E! News exclusively broke that the Pretty Little Liars star and hubby Patrick J. Adams were expecting their first child together, Troian stepped out Thursday afternoon with her soon-to-be little one in tow. The 32-year-old actress enjoyed the summer sun while walking her dog in Los Angeles, dressed head to toe in athleisure wear.

Bellisario looked oh-so comfortable in an oversized muscle tee, sports bra and baseball hat as she fit some exercise into her busy schedule. 

It marks the first time Troian has been spotted publicly since pop culture fanatics learned she was pregnant. The star has yet to address her and Adams' bun in the oven, but Bellisario's baby bump indicates this couple is in the midst of preparing for its arrival! One person who has commented on the pregnancy is Troian's former Pretty Little Liars co-star, Lucy Hale

"I'm really happy for her," Hale told Us Weekly in a recent interview. "I think we've all known for a bit," she added, referencing their Pretty Little Liars family. 

Troian and Patrick's baby news comes two and a half years after they tied the not in December 2016. The lovebirds, who got engaged in 2014, wed in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California's central coast.

Congratulations again, you two! 

