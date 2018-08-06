EXCLUSIVE!

Troian Bellisario Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Patrick J. Adams

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This is no Pretty Little Lie! Actress Troian Bellisario is pregnant. 

The actress and Patrick J. Adams are expecting their first child together, E! News has learned exclusively. 

Speculation that the 32-year-old was expecting sparked in late May after photographers spotted Troian and Patrick on the beach in Mykonos. The Pretty Little Liars star covered her tiny baby bump in a chocolate brown one-piece as she frolicked through the water with the Suits actor.

Since then, she's kept a relatively low profile and shied away from sharing photos of her mid-section on social media.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Weeks prior, Bellisario joined her husband of more than two years as he supported co-star Meghan Markle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The future mom dressed for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion in a blush Sophia Webster dress and lace veil. 

Troian and Patrick's baby news comes two and a half years after they tied the not in December 2016. The lovebirds, who got engaged in 2014, wed in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California's central coast. The star-studded guest list included Bellasario's co-stars Lucy HaleAshley BensonTyler BlackburnLulu Brud and Keegan Allen, as well as Adams' co-star Brendan Hines and Chris Pine

The couple honeymooned in Australia. 

Congratulations to Troian and Patrick! We can't wait to watch your parenthood journey unfold. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Sends Inspiring Message After Feeling "Like I Was Not a Good Mom"

Eva Longoria Opens Up About Being a New Mom

Kylie Jenner, Now and Then

From Reality TV Kid to Mogul Mommy, See How Kylie Jenner Has Grown Up Over the Years Ahead of Her 21st Birthday!

Kenan Thompson, Christina Evangeline

Kenan Thompson's Wife Gives Birth to Daughter Gianna Michelle

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Almost 21 and Already Giving Daughter Stormi Webster A Super Lavish Life!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Dishes on Working Out After Giving Birth

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.