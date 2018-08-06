Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This is no Pretty Little Lie! Actress Troian Bellisario is pregnant.
The actress and Patrick J. Adams are expecting their first child together, E! News has learned exclusively.
Speculation that the 32-year-old was expecting sparked in late May after photographers spotted Troian and Patrick on the beach in Mykonos. The Pretty Little Liars star covered her tiny baby bump in a chocolate brown one-piece as she frolicked through the water with the Suits actor.
Since then, she's kept a relatively low profile and shied away from sharing photos of her mid-section on social media.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Weeks prior, Bellisario joined her husband of more than two years as he supported co-star Meghan Markle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The future mom dressed for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion in a blush Sophia Webster dress and lace veil.
Troian and Patrick's baby news comes two and a half years after they tied the not in December 2016. The lovebirds, who got engaged in 2014, wed in front of family and friends during a rustic ceremony near California's central coast. The star-studded guest list included Bellasario's co-stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lulu Brud and Keegan Allen, as well as Adams' co-star Brendan Hines and Chris Pine.
The couple honeymooned in Australia.
Congratulations to Troian and Patrick! We can't wait to watch your parenthood journey unfold.
