Hilary Duff Asks Baby to "Hurry Up" as Due Date Approaches

A source previously told E! News, "She has said that this pregnancy is a lot different than when she had Luca and that she forgot how it was to be pregnant! It's been a lot harder but she hasn't had any complications. She is just getting used to her body changing rapidly, and the process is taking a toll on her energy levels. Overall, things have been going smoothly and they are both preparing for her arrival."

Despite the discomfort, Duff has not let her growing baby bump hold her back from enjoying the good things in life, like her annual vacation to Hawaii. The getaway instead became a relaxing babymoon for her, her son, Luca, and a friend. Baby No. 2 technically joined in on the fun as Duff showed off her pregnant belly in a black bikini.

To see more of her pregnancy looks, check out the gallery below!