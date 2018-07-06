Hilary Duff Bares Her Baby Bump in a Black Bikini

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 4:48 AM
Hilary Duff gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump on Friday by sharing a selfie of her wearing a black bikini.
The photo showed the Younger star giving boyfriend Matthew Koma a kiss. She also wore a red, white and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July. She captioned the photo with a series of hearts.
Unfortunately, the holiday wasn't totally picture perfect for Duff. The actress revealed her 6-year-old son Luca accidentally gave her a black eye. She even posted a picture of the shiner on Instagram Stories.
"Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!" she wrote. "It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther."
Duff announced her pregnancy in June. The happy news came just a day after her sister Haylie gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Lulu. Duff and Koma are expecting a baby girl, as well.
Ever since then, Duff has continued to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, including a video of her Mother's Day gender reveal party.
A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors❤️ It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol 💖 #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou
Duff shares her first child with her ex Mike Comrie.
