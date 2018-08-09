Watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition Sneak Peek

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 7:25 AM

Kanye West is making his grand return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, marking his first appearance since he and Jimmy Kimmel made peace on ABC's late-night show five years ago. The 41-year-old rapper has yet to tape the episode, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET, but E! News has a sneak peek at the Hip Hop Edition of Mean Tweets, starring Lil Wayne, Logic and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sample tweet: "Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana."

Kimmel has been promoting tonight's episode on Twitter as "HURRICANE KANYE."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, actually read one of his mean tweets directed at Kimmel in a birthday-themed segment last winter: "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES...OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P---Y IN YOUR LIFE."

That, of course, was just one of dozens of angry tweets directed at the comedian.

In February 2018, Kimmel revealed just how much he reveled in his former feud with West. "I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife [co-head writer Molly McNearney] makes fun of me. She's like, 'You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming," Kimmel admitted to GQ. "I feel very confident in a situation like that."

When he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2013, West said, "Jimmy does his thing, I do my thing, and at some point, egos can flare up, and we kind of took it back to high school." Kimmel thanked West for appearing on the show, to which West replied, "Thank you for the platform."

Watch the full Mean Tweets segment tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 on ABC.

