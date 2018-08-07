Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett IV Enjoy Mother-Son Trip to the Great Wall of China

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson enjoyed some bonding time with her 8-year-old son, Hank Baskett IV in China.
The former Playboy model posted a picture on Instagram with Hank and captioned it, "Up here on the Great Wall of China with my wonder of the world."
Wilkinson documented her trek with her son on her Instagram story. In one part, she and Hank ride in a cable car up to the wall and she says, "Great Wall of China! Woo! Just me and my boy."
The easy transportation up the Great Wall ended with the cable car, however. In yet another video, Wilkinson talks to the camera while visibly out of breath and says, "Oh my God. Yeah, this is a climb." Then she zooms in on a lengthy and unclear worm-type species that's also just trying to make its way up the stairs.
But what goes up must come down. In a snapshot in her story, Kendra extolled the beauty and magnificence of China's famous landmark. "I can't believe we're doing this right now...Dream come true," she gushes. She's also saying all this while Hank runs in front of her down the steps.
The model and her son later enjoyed some "duck and Beijing beer." Don't worry—Hank hydrated with water, not beer.
Wilkinson and Hank relaxed during their vacation amid her volatile divorce to former pro football player Hank Baskett. A source recently told E! News that Wilkinson wants the divorce "to be over and done with." She's apparently "completely over it."
The Playboy bunny and Baskett filed for divorce earlier this year, citing "irreconcilable differences." The events following their divorce announcement have hardly been smooth sailing. Wilkinson posts regular updates on Instagram and Twitter about her divorce proceedings, including live-tweeting an argument she had with Hank.
In another Instagram story following news of the separation, she said, "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be."
Wilkinson followed footsteps in the seemingly common practice of dying her hair after her break-up: the sunshine blonde toned it down for brown hair. New hair, new you? She even took to social media to ask her followers for sex and dating advice: "My heart is broken but i have needs," she tweeted.
The mom of 2—she and Baskett also have 4-year-old daughter Alijah Baskett together—celebrated her 33rd birthday in June and wrote about starting her "new year with a new mindset."
She's ready to shed off any excess baggage and begin anew. In that same Instagram, she wrote, "Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there."
