Bachelorette Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Garrett Yrigoyen Gave Becca Kufrin

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 8:03 AM

Garrett Yrigoyen proposed to Becca Kufrin on Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette and presented her with quite the diamond sparkler.

The medical sales rep from Reno, Nev. popped the question with an 18-karat gold, three-stone engagement ring designed by Neil Lane. The bling featured an oval center stone framed by two oval-cut diamonds. It also included a diamond-studded band—bringing the total weight to 3.76 carats. 

Neil Lane helped Yrigoyen choose the perfect ring on Monday night's finale, and it looks like Kufrin's fiancé put a lot of thought into the process.

"Each time I work with a contestant to select a ring it's a special process, and this time it was even more exciting given Becca's path to finding love," Lane told E! News. "Garrett was so sincere and caring. You could just feel his joy and enthusiasm for Becca. His choice of yellow gold paired with oval-shaped diamonds blends the traditional and modern, signifying the pure love between this new couple."

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Put Their Relationship Knowledge to the Test on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

So what does Kufrin think of her new rock? 

"He did very well, yeah," she said on "After the Final Rose." "Neil Lane does a good ring, yeah."

While Kufrin admitted her "jaw hit the sand" when she saw the bling, she hinted that she was more excited about her new fiancé. 

"It's beautiful, but this is why I did this," she said looking at Yrigoyen.

Kufrin's road to happily ever after included its fair share of heartbreak. Before accepting Yrigoyen's proposal, she said goodbye to Blake Horstmann, who left the show in tears. The proposal also comes after her public breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. who picked Kufrin on last season's finale of The Bachelor but then ended things to pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. In fact, the exes had a "positive" conversation with Kufrin that never made it to air.

Congratulations, Becca and Garrett!

