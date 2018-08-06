Jennifer Aniston Spends Time With George Clooney at His Lake Como Villa

From Mexican getaways, to red carpet reunions, the pair has remained faithful friends over the years. Most recently, Jen praised the actor when he was awarded the AFI Life Achievement Award in June. "Lucky for you, George, we remained on the air on Thursday nights, pretty much paving the way for every success you've had since then," the Friends actress joked at the time.

And following Jen's divorce from Justin Theroux in February, the star could use the support from a pal like Clooney.

A few months after making the difficult announcement, a source told E! News, "She knows in due time she will feel tremendously better, but is really going through the motions right now."

Not to say Aniston is crying over a tub of ice cream because of her breakup. She recently told InStyle, "First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors."