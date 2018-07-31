A Complete History of Kim Kardashian’s Feuds Over the Years

Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 5:08 PM
As Kim Kardashian once tweeted, "Hi, can I get zero f--ks please, thanks."
And as Chloe Grace Moretz found out, Kim wasn't kidding. The 21-year-old recently reflected on her feud with the reality star when she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, telling the host she never actually received the KKW Fragrance Kim sent her for being on the "haters" list. The actress said, "I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They're like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.' I was like, 'OK. Cool.' But, thanks?"
She isn't the only one who is on less than friendly terms with Kim K due to Twitter spats, with other "haters" like Taylor Swift and Wendy Williams also included on the KIMOJI HEARTS gift list. And boy, were those feuds epic.
To take a trip down memory lane, check out the gallery below!
In a bold move, Moretz commented directly on the reality star's NSFW photos, telling the mom, "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies." Clearly, the advice wasn't appreciated, with Kim replying, "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is...your nylon cover is cute boo." Since then, relations between the two have been icy. Luckily, Chloë nabbed herself a KKW perfume since she was on the haters list.
Where to begin? Besides the incident at the VMAs, people can recall the infamous feud that ignited between Kanye West and Taylor Swift after the latter was referred to as a bitch in the artist's song "Famous." Swift then slammed the musician for his language, but Kim was quick to defend her hubby and shared a video of the singer giving West permission to include the controversial lyrics in his song. Since then, there has been nothing but bad blood between the couple and the singer.
Again, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was criticized for her nude selfie, but this time it was from Pink. In a subtle shade, the singer tweeted, "Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic' that they were born with, that only they possess. It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don't need that kind of 'attention.'" Kim later wrote an open message on her app, saying, "In all seriousness, I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives. I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime—and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?"
Wendy really stirred the pot when she questioned the happiness in Kim's marriage on her show. "Kim, you know what? It's clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and feeble conversation… It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you are desperate, desperately trying to stay in the spotlight." Surprisingly, neither Kim nor Ye responded to the shade, but Williams was among the haters gifted KKW fragrances in February.
It was the tweet heard across the world. Midler tweeted to her followers, "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." And in an epic two-part clap back, Kim tweeted, "hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding."
In a reference to Kanye West's tweets about being in debt, Piers tweeted, "I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim - but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?" In response, Kim fired back, "hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. That's on some Ashley Madison type s--t #forresearch."
Don't mess with the Queen of the clap back!
