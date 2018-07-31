Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals What Really Happened to Her Kim Kardashian Perfume Gift

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 6:18 AM

Chloe Grace Moretz, Kim Kardashian

Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday and revealed what really happened to the fragrance she received from Kim Kardashian

In case you forgot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated Valentine's Day by sending her "lovers" and "haters" giant chocolate hearts containing her KIMOJI HEARTS perfume. Moretz made the "haters" list given the duo's history of social media spats. 

But during Monday's episode, the 21-year-old actress said she never actually saw the gift and claimed her publicist just kept it.

"No, I never saw it," she told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Vicki Gunvalson. "I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They're like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.' I was like, 'OK. Cool.' But, thanks?"

So what landed Moretz on the naughty list in the first place? It all started in March 2017 when Kim posted a nude selfie. The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star tweeted, "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies."

However, Kim was quick to clap back.

"Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is...your nylon cover is cute boo," the KKW Beauty head replied, citing a magazine cover in which Moretz seemingly posed nude with just a jacket draped over her shoulder. The actress was later credited with wearing a bodysuit underneath.

Moretz continued to defend her point.

"There's a huge difference in respecting the platform that you're given as a celebrity and 'slut shaming'" she wrote, "something I never have done and would never do."

Still, their social media battles didn't end there. In July of that year, Moretz commented on Kim's famous Snapchat video showing her husband Kanye West calling Taylor Swift to discuss lyrics for his song "Famous."

"Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant," Moretz wrote, leading to a back-and-forth exchange with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

But did Swift, who also made Kim's "haters" list, ever comment on Moretz's remark?

"No, I didn't hear anything," Moretz told Cohen on Monday. "But I think that I really like her new album and I like the new path that she's on in her career. It seems very honest. It seems very real. She seems like she's really killing it right now."

Watch the video to see her interview.

