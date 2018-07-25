Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Velcro Wallet Around her Neck—Thoughts?

Remember the wallet your parents made you wear around your neck so you didn't lose your money? Well, Kim Kardashian just wore it as a purse.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who doubles as a Yeezy model, was photographed wearing a monochromatic ensemble, featuring the Racerback Tank Top, joggers and ankle sock boots. Adding to her long list of throwback fashion (See: Kim in bike shorts), she finished her look with the velcro wallet lanyard, making everyone born in the '80s or '90s take a second look.

Like many of KKW Beauty owner's recent outfits, the velcro wallet lanyard is hyper-casual (if you're using jeans and a white T-shirt as a benchmark). It may not pair well with your favorite summer dress or professional wardrobe, but it's the ultimate accessory for the style influencer's Yeezy wardrobe, where functionality and utilitarianism lie at the forefront of styling.