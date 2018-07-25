How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 11:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images

You want to look cute, but you also want to be comfortable. Why is it so hard to create an outfit that does both?

Thankfully, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pippa Middleton and Kendall Jenner have solved this age-old problem with one trend: dresses paired with sneakers. For so long we've seen celebrities style feminine garments like the singer's pale blue Rouje dress with high heels, flats, sandals and boots (during fall)—that's it. 

Now, that's changing. City dwellers, who wear sneakers with dresses during their commutes, and now celebrities are demonstrating that the pairing can look just as chic as the dress and heels combination. 

Adding sneakers to your outfit, however, does make your look more casual. But, if you need an outfit to wear to a relaxed office setting, weekend brunch or a date where heels wouldn't quite work (Think: a barbecue, the zoo or a parade), recreating Selena's style will allow you to rock the dress that makes you feel confident and feminine without sacrificing comfort. 

Photos

6 Summer Dresses With the Thigh-High Split Celebs Are Loving

The trend is also easy to copy. You'll need a casual summer dress and a pair of sneakers that don't grab too much attention. Your dress is the star. Classic, white styles like the Vans Slip-Ons, Adidas Stan Smith Originals or Nike Air Force Ones are safe bets because they go with everything. 

How are you going to wear it? With so many celebrities wearing the style, the inspiration is endless. Do you love French girl-inspired fashion like Selena? Or, do you have a more tailored and classic style like Pippa? Keep scrolling to find a celebrity's sneaker and dress pairing that fits your style!

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

BACKGRID

Pippa Middleton

The expecting mother shows a more tailored look, wearing a floral-printed wrap dress with a navy blue blazer. Although she's wearing sneakers, her look is perfect for the office or casual professional setting.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Hello Molly

Simmer Down Dress Navy, $83

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Adidas

Edgebound Shoes, $100

Article continues below

ESC: Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Despite her incognito look of the large sunglasses and hat, the actress' dress and sneaker pairing stand out. The one-shoulder dress has a relaxed fit—perfect Suri's mom or a woman on the go. And, the sneakers are classic and effortless—you don't even have to lace them.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Storets

Floral Tasseled Dress, $89

ESC: Sneakers

Veja Esplar

Velcro Sneaker, $130

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez

On a sunny day, the singer wore a pastel blue, mini dress with a V-neckline with Puma Basket Platform Sneakers. Dressing up the trend, she added a sleek bun, red lipstick and the Coach Selena Grace bag.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Reformation

Ports Dress, $98

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Vans

Slip-On, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

The newly engaged model chose a multicolored dress for a casual day in the city. Keeping it simple, she added classic Adidas shell toe shoes and black sunglasses. Easy to recreate, the star's interpretation of the trend is a summer go-to.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Adrianna Papell

Ruffle Short Sleeve Floral Print Maxi Dress With Tassel Ties, Now $60

ESC: Sneakers

Converse

Veja Esplar Velcro Sneaker, $130

Article continues below

ESC: Emily Ratajkowsk

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Sexy and effortless, the model wore a striped tank dress from Hello Molly with tinted glasses, statement bag and sneakers.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Showpo.

Blurred Lines Dress In Blush Stripe, $51

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Nike

Air Force 1, $90

Article continues below

ESC: Karrueche Tran

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Karreuche Tran

The Claws actress has a sporty take on the trend. Out and about, she wore an athleisure dress with sneakers—a perfect look for running errands.

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Puma

Archive T7 Dress, Now $50

ESC: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Puma

Defy Women's Sneakers, $90

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Real Housewives of New York's Most Memorable Outfits Are Now Up for Grabs

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Pippa Middleton , Kendall Jenner , Emily Ratajkowski , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Celeb Brows

9 Celebrities Share How They Achieve Perfect Eyebrows

ESC: Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwil

Real Housewives of New York's Most Memorable Outfits Are Now Up for Grabs

ESC: Lily Collins

Best Celebrity Brows Ever, From Frida Kahlo to Lily Collins

ESC: Jordyn Woods

8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

ESC: Lily Collins

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

ESC: Shay Mitchell

10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.