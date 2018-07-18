How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

She shoots and...she scores!

The crowd is going wild for a new athleisure trend that's changing the game: basketball shorts paired with heels. We first spotted the new interpretation of menswear back a few years back when Miley Cyrus and Rihanna introduced the look through their street style. Now that athleisure has become a wardrobe staple in pop culture, we're seeing these men's shorts more frequently.

Just take Joan Smalls, who combined lingerie and sportswear for a standout look. Who knew that basketball shorts could look so sultry?!