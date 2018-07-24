Their loss is our gain!

The Real Housewives of New York's Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley are purging their closets for a cause. Teaming up with ThredUp, the NYC socialites have donated more than 100 pieces—many seen on the show, especially during particularly dramatic scenes—to the secondhand clothes site. A clean closet may mean a clean slate for the Big Apple ladies, but everyone wins in this case: Their wardrobe baggage can lift your sartorial spirits and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit a charity chosen by the stars.

Yes, that means you can sit in the same gold sequined two-piece Carole wore with a red wig to be Queen Mermaid. You know that turquoise, high-neck dress with a full frontal zipper Dorinda wore in her confessional? That's up for grabs, too. In need of a pink sequined mini fit for a Barbie-themed party? Ramona has got you covered.