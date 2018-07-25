Demi Lovato's Atlantic City Concert Canceled After Her Hospitalization

Demi Lovato's concert in Atlantic City has been canceled.

In the wake of her hospitalization Tuesday, Live Nation told E! News she has withdrawn from Thursday night's performance. "Tickets will be valid to attend the Lauv performance on July 26 along with The Chainsmokers show on July 29 as part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series," a spokesman announced. "Refunds are also available at point of purchase if preferred."

Lovato had been scheduled to take the stage at 9:15 p.m.

The pop star wrapped the third leg of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour Sunday in Paso Robles, Calif. "She literally seemed so happy on stage," a concertgoer told E! News. "She was her goofy self up there." During the set, Lovato performed her current single, "Sober," where she briefly stumbled. "F--k, I forgot the words," Lovato said, as seen in Jeanette Serrano's video.

(Lovato's appearance on Fox's Beat Shazam, filmed in December 2017, was also canceled Tuesday; a spokesperson for Fox Broadcasting Company announced the episode would be replaced with another episode, telling E! News, "Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.")