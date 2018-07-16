Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

Razor bumps, dull blades, forgotten patches of hair, dry skin—what's keeping you from radiant legs?

In order to ensure your legs are hydrated, hairless and silky post-shave, you'll need to invest in the right razors, shaving cream and moisturizers for your skin. So, if you're struggling with any of the skin ailments mentioned above, most likely, one or more of your products are lacking.

Here's the catch: Walking through the beauty aisle of your favorite drugstore won't help. How do you choose what's best for you when every product promises the best shave?

Cue beauty bombshell Kelly Rowland, who revealed that her "new favorite thing" is the solution to your razor woes.