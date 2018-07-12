We Can't Stop Watching the Men of Queer Eye Do Drake's ''In My Feelings'' Challenge

All things really do just keep getting better!

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye are just the latest to join in on the "In My Feelings" challenge, and we're not exaggerating when we say you won't be able to watch their version of the viral dance craze just once. 

Shared via social media on Thursday, Jonathan Van NessKaramo BrownAntoni PorowskiTan France and Bobby Berk break it all the way down to the tune of Drake's smash hit. From Antoni's kimono, to Jonathan's heeled booties-french braid combo and Tan's twerking skills, we totally understand why Queer Eye scored four nominations at the 2018 Emmys

Hours ago, Drake declared Will Smith's version of the "In My Feelings" challenge his favorite, but he might reconsider after watching the Fab Five do the shiggy. 

Sure the Fresh Prince of Bel Air scaled a bridge in Budapest, but his choreography just doesn't compare to the precision showcased by Jonathan, Karamo, Antoni, Tan and Bobby. 

In honor of Hollywood's obsession with the "In My Feelings" Challenge, we've rounded up every celeb who's participated! Do you love Will Smith's or are you riding for Ciara and Russell Wilson? Keep scrolling to decide! 

Will Smith

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Rachel Bilson:

Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson

Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp:

Lala Anthony

Angela Simmons

Steve Aoki

Odell Beckham Jr.

