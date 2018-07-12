We Can't Stop Watching the Men of Queer Eye Do Drake's ''In My Feelings'' Challenge

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:41 PM
All things really do just keep getting better!
The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye are just the latest to join in on the "In My Feelings" challenge, and we're not exaggerating when we say you won't be able to watch their version of the viral dance craze just once.
Shared via social media on Thursday, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk break it all the way down to the tune of Drake's smash hit. From Antoni's kimono, to Jonathan's heeled booties-french braid combo and Tan's twerking skills, we totally understand why Queer Eye scored four nominations at the 2018 Emmys.
Hours ago, Drake declared Will Smith's version of the "In My Feelings" challenge his favorite, but he might reconsider after watching the Fab Five do the shiggy.
Sure the Fresh Prince of Bel Air scaled a bridge in Budapest, but his choreography just doesn't compare to the precision showcased by Jonathan, Karamo, Antoni, Tan and Bobby.
In honor of Hollywood's obsession with the "In My Feelings" Challenge, we've rounded up every celeb who's participated! Do you love Will Smith's or are you riding for Ciara and Russell Wilson? Keep scrolling to decide!
Will Smith:
View this post on Instagram
Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I’ma Keep It 💯... I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy . Be smart, don’t attempt doing this under any circumstances. . 🎥: @jas @aidan @aaronjonferguson
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on
Ciara & Russell Wilson:
Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson:
View this post on Instagram
Gotta #DoTheShiggy with the Mrs! #ThisIsUs #InMyFeelingsChallenge
A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on
Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp:
View this post on Instagram
nights like these get me crazyyyyy hahaha #friendshipgoals
A post shared by 𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@milliebobbybrown) on
Lala Anthony:
View this post on Instagram
@theshiggyshow DONT EVER CALL ME OUT AGAIN‼️🤣🤷🏽♀️🤣🤣 #dotheshiggy #inmyfeelingschallenge
A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on
View this post on Instagram
BIG MOOD lol #AreYouRiding ? @theshiggyshow #YallKnowIcantDance #HadToDo 😂🤣 #WorkoutComing lol
A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on
Steve Aoki:
View this post on Instagram
Getting all emo on the sea 🌊 #dotheshiggy #inmyfeelings #wakesurf #athens
A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on
Odell Beckham Jr.:
