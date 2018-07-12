Will Smith is showing the kids how it's done.

The actor took the "In My Feelings" challenge up a notch when he scaled a bridge in Budapest to do his version of the now-viral dance to Drake's hit song.

"I woke up this morning in my feelings and I was like, ‘I got to let them out,'" the Suicide Squad star explained in an Instagram video on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia native's jaw-dropping video quickly went viral and earned the stamp of approval from the Scorpion performer himself, who commented, "Wow the video is done."

And despite filming numerous stunt scenes in action movies over the years, Smith admitted, "I'ma Keep It 100... I was terrified up there. That's why my dance moves is all stiff!"