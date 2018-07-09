Roseanne Barr Sends a New Message to Valerie Jarrett: I'm Not Against You Personally

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Roseanne Barr, Valerie Jarrett

Getty Images

Just about a month after ABC cancelled Roseanne following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, the 65-year-old actress spoke on the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast and delivered a message to Valerie Jarrett.

While Barr said she's against the former Obama advisor's work and policies, she's not against her as a person.

"My sister helped me because she's a Torah student, too," Barr said in an interview shared over the weekend, "and she helped me to say the work of your hands…makes me feel threatened. I shouldn't have said, you know, like what you said—don't make it personal. But you kind of have to when it's, like, the work of your hand is what I'm against—not you personally—but the work of your hands."

Read

The Definitive Explanation of How Roseanne Became The Conners

At the end of May, Barr tweeted  "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Barr later claimed she had been "Ambien tweeting"—arguing she was "not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke."

Barr echoed these sentiments on an earlier episode of the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast.

"Of course I'm not a racist. I'm an idiot," Barr said. "I might have done something that comes across as a bigoted and ignorant, and I know that that's how it came across. I ask for forgiveness because I do love all people, I really do."

Sobbing, she then added, "I have black children in my family. I never would have wittingly called any black person and say they are a monkey. I just wouldn't do that, and I didn't do that and that people think that I did that. It just kills me." 

Jarrett has also spoken out about Barr's tweet and expressed hope this would serve as a "teaching moment."

"I'm fine," she said during an interview on MSNBC's Everyday Racism in America town hall. "I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense."

In June, ABC announced there would be a Barr-less spinoff called The Conners. The show is set to debut this fall.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mel B, Louis Walsh

2014 Video of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B's Butt on Live TV Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Detained by Police After Domestic Dispute on Plane

Starbucks, Straws, Lids

Starbucks Sippy Cups Will Replace Plastic Straws by 2020

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Billboard Awards

Why Selena Gomez Wasn't the Woman for Justin Bieber After All

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Christening

Comparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christenings: Guest List, Location and More

Robin Wright Breaks Silence on Kevin Spacey

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Famous Lip Fillers Are Gone

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.