In May, Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet. Shortly after, ABC canceled her show, Roseanne, despite it being one of the most successful shows of the 2017-2018 TV season. In June, ABC announced a "spinoff" of Roseanne, currently titled The Conners, would take Roseanne's place on the fall schedule. The new series will follow the family from Roseanne—Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson are returning—just not Barr's Roseanne Conner. It's Roseanne without Roseanne.

The Conners will feature the family facing the daily struggles of life in the wake of a "sudden turn of events." What that is remains to be seen, but we've got some ideas for the writers. Regardless of what happens to the character, The Conners is basically retooled Roseanne. And it's not the first show, nor will it be the last show, to undergo a retooling and loss of a star.