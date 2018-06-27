Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch, Dead at 89 After Cancer Battle: Report

While raising his family in Gary, Ind., he helped his sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael form the iconic group, The Jackson 5 (later including Randy) in the 1960s. By the end of the decade, the group had worked with Joe at the helm behind the scenes toward being signed by a label, which they achieved in 1968 with Motown Records under president Berry Gordy. With the release of their 1969 debut album, Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5—which featured hits like "I Want You Back" and "Who's Loving You"—the group shot to international stardom and paved the way for years of hits, success and lasting cultural impact.

In addition to his influence in his son's careers, he also helped launch Janet as a singer at 16 years old by working as her manager, helping to negotiate her first recording contract and overseeing her first album. "My father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can," she recently said during a Radio Disney Music Awards acceptance speech.

However, Jackson's professional accomplishments in the careers of his children were at times overshadowed by his personal life. He fathered a daughter, Joh'Vonnie Jackson, in 1974 during a decades-long affair with another woman. However, despite claims that Katherine had filed for divorce (ones she denied to Oprah Winfrey), she never legally split from her longtime husband. They had reportedly lived separately for years.