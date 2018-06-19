How Meghan Markle Is Embracing Her New Role as Duchess

But now that designation comes with some weighty responsibilities. Just one month after being officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, following her Windsor Castle vows with Harry, the longtime philanthropist, 36, has followed through on her vow to "hit the ground running."

The Firm's newest initiate has already attended a handful of official events (including a solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II), announced plans for her inaugural overseas trip with her new groom and begun quietly meeting with British charitable organizations. "She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country Royal Foundation chief executive officer Lorraine Heggessey told People. "She's meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people."

Her goal, as she revealed in her November BBC engagement interview with Harry, 33, is to focus even more energy on "the causes that have been very important to me," and just "really get to know more about the different communities here, [and learn about the] smaller organizations who are working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella."

While her official webpage is already littered with references to her largesse, noting her learning missions to India on behalf of World Vision and a role as the UN Women's Advocate for Women's Political Participation and Leadership, expect her to take her time to announce her personal patronages. "Meghan is keen to begin shaping the picture of her royal duties," one insider insists to E! News, "but won't be rushing into anything."