Chris Pratt Would "Love" to Participate in Parks and Recreation Reboot: "I Miss Andy"

Our favorite residents of Pawnee aren't giving up on a Parks and Recreation reboot.

Just last month, Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler got fans excited when they stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and showed their support for a revival.

And as it turns out, you can also add Chris Pratt to the list of cast members who would be open to reuniting on the small screen.

"As long as I'm in town, yah, I'll do it," he shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. "It films like 10 minutes from my house so that would be dope. I miss Andy too. I would love it. I know I would do it."

Chris later joked, "I think [Andy] becomes a weatherman. He would be a good weatherman. He would have no idea what he's even saying."