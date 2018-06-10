Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unite at Friend's Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 1:00 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put aside the drama in favor of celebration on Saturday, attending a friend's birthday party.
The two have rarely been seen together in public since April, when photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with other women surfaced just before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Last week, Khloe supported Tristan at a couple of his team's games at the NBA Finals.
On Saturday, Khloe threw a birthday party for their friend Savas at the Marble Room restaurant in Cleveland. She and Tristan arrived and sat together. The group, made up of about a dozen people, dined in a private room.
"Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them," a source told E! News exclusively. "Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time."
"The group didn't stay there all night—it was just for dinner, then the group left," the source said.
Khloe and Tristan posted on her Instagram Stories feeds videos of Savas being presented with a birthday cake, which featured a photo of him looking ripped.
"This is what you're gonna look like, Savas!" she said.
The source told E! News that the cake was made elsewhere and brought in for the party.
The source also said they had never seen Khloe and Tristan at the restaurant before but that Savas has dined there in the past with Scott Disick, who did not attend the birthday party.
Khloe has remained in Cleveland with Tristan and their daughter amid his cheating scandal. A source recently told E! News that Khloe "is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together."
On Friday, her mother Kris Jenner commented on the situation.
"I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead," she said. "I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."
