7 Trends Carrie Bradshaw Made Famous on Sex and the City That We Still Can’t Get Over 20 Years Later

When it came to dressing a group of the most iconic on-screen fashionistas of the 20th and 21st centuries, Patricia Field wasn't focused on trendsetting.

"I never really tried to consciously create a trend," the renowned costume designer for Sex and the City once said in an interview. "All I really ever did was try to make things look beautiful and interesting and tell the story."

Nevertheless, after six seasons with one of New York City's most famous fictional gal groups, there are a few stylish things we all picked up from our time chasing Carrie Bradshaw and co. uptown, downtown and virtually every hot restaurant, new bar and beau's apartment in between.

While some trends come and go, others never die and Bradshaw's enduring wardrobe is proof of that. Whether it was her penchant for crop tops or signature tutu, she set some significant trends in her fictional days—ones that are very much alive and well 20 years later.

Here are a few of those everlasting examples from Ms. Bradshaw: