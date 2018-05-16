2018 Billboard Music Awards: By The Numbers

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:00 AM
The 2018 Billboard Music Awardsare just days away, so it's time to learn the stats on this year's show.
The ceremony's host will by none other than 12-time Billboard Music Award winner Kelly Clarkson. While the star is not nominated this year, she will be pulling double duty as host and performer alongside John Legend. To top things off, Clarkson has said she has 20 costume changes planned for the telecast. Good luck, Kelly!
When cameras aren't on the American Idol alum, they'll be on this year's winners. With 15 nominations, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Marsare leading the pack of nomineesand are expected to leave the show with some new hardware for their trophy cabinets. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift currently holds the title of top winner in BBMA history with 21 statues under her belt. Plus, she's up again this year in five more categories, including Top Artist.
Chris Haston/NBC
In addition to Clarkson and a slate of other star-studded performances, BTS is scheduled to give their first performance at the award show—and become the first K-pop group to do so—with the world television premiere of their new single.
Meanwhile, 10-time Billboard Music Award winner and triple threat Janet Jackson will be honored with the coveted Icon Award this year and will also give her first televised performance in nine years. And it will be all for you—the fans!
Check out E!'s video above for more numbers on this year's show and don't forget to tune in on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC for the live broadcast from Las Vegas.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
