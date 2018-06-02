John Mayer Posts Adorable Message to BFF Andy Cohen on His 50th Birthday

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 3:59 PM
They're best buds!
John Mayer wished his unlikely best buddy Andy Cohen a very happy birthday on the Bravo celeb's 50th birthday and ahead of his birthday bash tonight. This bromance is clearly on fire!
Along with a photo of them in an elevator, the rocker wrote, "Happy 50th Birthday @bravoandy! It’s been about 30 minutes since I started writing this caption. Congratulations, I have no words. You’ve done it. Can’t find em right now. They’re all scattered in a flurry of love and memories OH HERE THEY COME."
The singer added, "in conclusion, I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe. See you tonight."
In fact, Andy will celebrate his 50th birthday with a special edition of Watch What Happens Live this Sunday. And spoiler alert: John will definitely be joining the party.
What's so amazing about this two is whether they're flying to Brazil or exploring the great state of Montana, the pair makes it a priority to connect when their schedules allow.
They're also known for commenting on each other's outfits, steal each other's phones and even poking fun at their respective jobs.
After Andy posted a screengrab of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann fighting during two different Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion tapings, John couldn't help but respond.
"You never introduce me to your work friends," the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer commented in a post. Andy replied, "You never ASK!"
And while there may be jokes that the two like each other—they've got no problem shutting that down.
"I have love for him, but I'm not in love with him," Andy previously shared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show. "John Mayer's great looking. I don't like to make a move on a straight guy."
Instead, Andy admitted that his close friend was an awesome wingman when they traveled to a gay bar.
"He was an additive for me to go out with," the late-night host explained. "He's big and tall and handsome."
As for who is the Oprah Winfrey and who is the Gayle King in this friendship, that's not so clear.
"I think in this situation, I'm your Gayle," John recently shared on a Periscope. "No, I think you're Oprah," Andy explained before his friend added, "I'm happy to be your Gayle."
