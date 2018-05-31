Is This Famous Movie Star Dating His Publicist?

  • By
    &

by Beth Sobol | Thu., May. 31, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Guilty Pleasure

Macmillan

In Hollywood, nobody knows an A-list celebrity better than their publicist. After all, it's the publicist who's responsible for cleaning up a star's messes—and making sure the public only hears and sees the good stuff. But is it possible that a celebrity and his publicist can get so close they...fall in love?

That proved to be the case in 2017's Blind Item, a juicy beach read featuring heroine Nicola Wallace, an up-and-coming PR girl who finds herself head over heels for her own client, Hollywood icon Seamus O'Riordan. And to her surprise, Seamus fell for her right back. Last summer, readers couldn't get enough of them. Now, they're both back in the book's sizzling sequel, Guilty Pleasure.

Photos

Celebrity Book Signings

This time, the stakes are greater. Not only do they still have to conspire against the paparazzi to keep their relationship a secret, but they're also scrambling to cover up Seamus' messy trip to rehab—which means deflecting the public's attention by setting him up in a fake romance with a fame-hungry television actress. Along for the ride is Nicola's powerful boss, her tabloid reporter BFF and her conniving, reality star, frenemy. The pressure is so intense that by the end of the book, one of them doesn't make it out alive.

Kristin Cavallari called Blind Item a "sexy, fun read that pulls back the curtain for an inside look at the Hollywood that's behind the glitz and the glamour." Both books were written veteran publicist Jack Ketsoyan and entertainment journalist Kevin Dickson, so you know these guys know what they're talking about.

When you're packing your beach bag this summer, no doubt you'll want a copy of Guilty Pleasure tucked inside.

Guilty Pleasure is out June 5.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Books , Top Stories
Latest News
Samantha Bee, Ivanka Trump

Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump a "Feckless C--t"

Janet Mock, Morgan Freeman

Janet Mock Recalls Interview With Morgan Freeman: "All He Did the Entire Time Was Look at My Legs"

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella Are ''Working on Their Relationship'' One Month After Split

Camila Cabello's Fangirling Led to Taylor Swift Friendship

Avril Lavigne, Phillip Sarofim

Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Beau Phillip Sarofim Show PDA in Italy

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's Cowboy Boots Were Made for Strutting

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Jennifer Garner Wants Justice in Killer Peppermint Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.